My personality is that of a rebel, I like challenging norms: 'Mirzapur' star Shweta Tripathi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Like many others, she once dreamt of being the heroine in wispy chiffons running through mustard fields. But Shweta Tripathi’s career arc turned out radically different and the “Mirzapur” actor, who says she likes challenging norms, will have it no other way.

"My personality type is of a rebel. I am all of 5ft, I don't fit your archetype of a heroine, I like challenging those norms,” the actor, known for her roles with a difference in “Masaan” and OTT shows including “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein”, told PTI.

The actor, who is in her 30s, can pinpoint just when it all changed, when her thoughts crystallised. It was in 2009 when she was working on her debut show “Kya Mast Hai Life”.

"I would travel to Malad from Bandra every day and I had a cab driver, a very nice guy. One day, when the car stopped at the red light, he looked outside and his gaze lingered there for more than usual. I turned to see what was happening -- there was a movie poster with three women in bikinis.

"… I promised myself there and then that I never want to be this," Shweta said.

The actor, whose portrayal as the spunky Golu from “Mirzapur” has won her accolades, clarified that she doesn’t have a problem with wearing a bikini or a swimsuit.

“But being displayed like that is something I wouldn't like,” she said.

Equally, Shweta is happy that films and shows are now exploring the sexuality of women. These are the roles she has no qualms in choosing – be it the student infatuated with her teacher in "Haraamkhor", the acid attack survivor in "Kaalkoot" or the the brilliant student-turned gang woman in "Mirzapur", the show that made her a household name.

"I love the fact there are films like 'Masaan' and 'Mirzapur', where it is about female desire... It is important to have characters like Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal in 'Mirzapur') or Devi (Richa Chadha in 'Masaan') because we belong to a very progressive land and culture. And, if we keep clipping our wings, then it will be in every aspect and every sector." Her father was a bureaucrat and her mother a teacher. Growing up in the Andamans and Delhi, she said she dreamt of being the quintessential heroine made popular by Yash Raj Films romances.

"But fortunately, unfortunately, I have not done any of that. What I have done are films like 'Masaan' and 'Gone Kesh', which is about a girl who has alopecia… Everyone has a different purpose and you can get inspired by others but you have to find your own purpose.

"I think I am chasing the joy of storytelling, stories that raise the bar of emotion. So that when people see my story, or my character, they feel something. Because of dad and mom, I want to be part of stories that move people or make them uncomfortable." A mainstream romance is not out of the picture but it will depend on the character, the story and how much leverage it gives her to drive her independent cinema choices.

"I will take it if I gain popularity and I can keep doing indie-cinema. But mere arm candy? No. Your choices and the battle you want to fight for the bigger picture are important." Asked whether films and shows have a direct impact in how the audience perceives sex and violence, particularly given the graphic language and scenes in some shows, Shweta said audiences also play their part.

"It has become our habit that the government should have done this, the media should have done this. What were you supposed to do? Don't look at the item number. When your little girls are dancing on it, please do not encourage that. We consume those things and we say it should not happen. It is a demand and supply game," Tripathi said.

In her view, "Mirzapur", set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, has become a rage because the characters don't look like they are "dry cleaned".

"Earlier, mothers didn't have any shades or colours apart from motherly love. Heroines were very innocent. Our heroes were godlike. But we are not black, white and gray. All of us are very colourful. And, depending on the situation, depending on the event, and the journey that we've had individually, those colours pop out." The actor, whose mother is from Lucknow and father from Allahabad, said she would love to play a light character and an urban woman – after all she is one too – but does not want to lose out on heartland stories.

"We shouldn't forget our culture, our roots. Heartland is called heartland for a reason. I like the emotions, dreams and drive of a small town," she said, giving the example of her "Mirzapur" character Golu Gupta who has simple dreams before she is pulled into the world of crime.

The fashion communications graduate from NIFT Delhi said she loves the power Golu Gupta has given her.

"I love it when people call me 'Golu didi' wherever I go instead of Shweta. That feels good and there is fondness and respect in that. People are even scared and I love it because as women and as girls, it's nice when people are fond of you but it's even nicer when they are slightly scared of you.

"In fact, there was one DM which read, 'I want to talk to you, I am feeling awkward, I hope you don't feel bad'. I wondered where this was going and he asked, 'Will you be my elder sister?' I was like 'Wow, this is a rakhi proposal' but it's nice." The actor said her rebellious streak often comes up whenever there is a gendered perception about women whether it is a role, a character or one's space on a poster.

"I did a film in which the boy was this big in the poster and I was small. Not because I have a short height but just because the perception of the people is that the girl's (picture) should be smaller. The interesting thing was that when I asked, they changed it. The moment you ask, changes take place.

"Even with 'Mirzapur', I remember when hoardings of season one were being put up, I asked where are the women characters? And this fight is never just for me. This is the ongoing battle and it's not like tomorrow we will get up and suddenly there will be equality everywhere."