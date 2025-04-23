Mystery thriller series 'We Were Liars' set for June 18 release on Prime Video

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Streaming service Prime Video on Wednesday announced that its upcoming young-adult mystery series "We Were Liars" will premiere on its platform on June 18.

The streamer also unveiled first-look images from the eight-episode show, which is based on the best-selling novel by author E Lockhart, a press release said.

"We Were Liars" follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island.

"The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide," read the official logline.

Actor Emily Alyn Lind leads the show as Cadence Sinclair Eastman. She is joined by Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie serve as the writers and co-showrunners on the series. The duo also executive produce alongside Emily Cummins and Lockhart.

"We Were Liars" hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios. PTI RB RB RB