Nafisa Ali Sodhi resumes chemotherapy, shares emotional post on social media

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Veteran actor and politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Tuesday shared a new update in her cancer battle, saying that she is resuming chemotherapy after undergoing a PET scan.

Sodhi has been battling stage-three peritoneal and ovarian cancer since 2018. After the scan, doctors have ruled out surgery as an option.

Sodhi shared a quote in her Instagram post which read, "'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift- siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything that life can bring'." Her accompanying caption read, "A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday... so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life... Chemotherapy starts tomorrow." A PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan is an imaging test that is done to visualise metabolic processes in the body and help doctors diagnose diseases like cancer, heart conditions and brain disorders. Sodhi is known for her roles in films such as "Junoon", "Major Saab", "Life In A... Metro" and "Guzaarish".

Sodhi also contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 and 2009 from Kolkata and Lucknow, respectively. PTI SMR SMR BK BK