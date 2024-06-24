Nagarjuna apologises after video of his security pushing specially-abled fan surfaces online

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Telugu superstar Nagarjuna issued an apology after a video of one of his bodyguards pushing a differently-abled fan started doing rounds on social media, saying the incident shouldn't have happened.

"This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!" Nagarjuna wrote as he shared the video on his X account.

Just when the fan, apparently a cafe staff, tried to come close to Nagarjuna, his bodyguard pushed him away, making him stumble and almost fall. The bodyguard, however, helped him up.

In the video originally shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on X captioned "Where has humanity gone? #nagarjuna", the actor could be seen walking out of an airport accompanied by his security detail and his "Kubera" co-star Dhanush. PTI RDS RDS BK BK