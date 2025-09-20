Nagarjuna-starrer 'Shiva' to re-release in November

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Renowned south actor Nagarjuna on Saturday said his 1989 film "Shiva" is set to re-release in theatres on November 14.

The 66-year-old actor shared the announcement on his X handle on the occasion of his late father and popular filmmaker Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birthday.

The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and served as a breakthrough for Nagarjuna.

It revolved around his character Shiva, a fresher at VAC College, who is forced to stand up against the students' union president and a group of gangsters, responsible for creating an increasingly violent environment at the institution. "Shiva" emerged as a blockbuster at the box office during its release, earning over Rs 4 crore against its budget of Rs 75 lakh.

"On my dear father ANR‘s birthday, I am pleased to announce the film that shook Indian cinema is coming back to shake the theaters again. @AnnapurnaStdios and @RGVzoomin's PATH BREAKING FILM #SHIVA Grand Re-Release in theatres on NOVEMBER 14TH, 2025. Experience the cult classic #SHIVA4K with Dolby Atmos Sound on the big screens. #50YearsOfAnnapurna #ANRLivesOn," read the caption.

The film also featured the actor's wife, Amala Akkineni, J D Chakravarthy, and Rajendranath Zutshi in pivotal roles. PTI ATR ATR