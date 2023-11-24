'Nagin' filmmaker and Armaan Kohli's father Rajkumar Kohli passes away at 95

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, known for multi-starrer movies such as "Nagin", "Jaani Dushman" and "Naukar Biwi Ka", died on Friday morning at his residence here, family friend Vijay Grover said. He was 95.

Advertisment

Kohli, one of the popular directors of the 1970s and 1980s, frequently collaborated with the top stars of the era such as Sanjeev Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Reena Roy among others, on various films.

“Kohli ji passed away peacefully at around 8:00 am today. He had gone to take a shower in the morning and when he didn’t step out for a while, his son Armaan broke open the door and found him on the floor. A doctor came home and declared him dead,” Grover told PTI. His last rites will be held at 5:30 pm at Santacruz Hindu crematorium.

Some of Kohli’s other notable films are “Badle Ki Aag”, “Raaj Tilak” and “Pati Patni Aur Tawaif”.

The filmmaker is survived by his actor-wife Nishi Kohli and son Armaan Kohli.