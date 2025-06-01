Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh, announce second pregnancy: Accepting blessings again

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, are expecting their second child.

Mehta and Parekh, who have a four-year-old son, Sufi, shared a collaborative post on Instagram on Sunday, announcing the news.

The series of pictures uploaded by the couple comprised family pictures and had Sufi holding a drawing, which also featured his sibling-to-be.

"The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again," the caption read.

Mehta and Parekh dated for over nine years before tying the knot in January 2012. The duo welcomed Sufi on February 3, 2021. PTI ATR ATR ATR