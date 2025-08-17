Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee Parekh, welcome daughter Rumi: Our hearts are complete

New Delhi: Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl.

Mehta and Parekh, who are parents to a four-year-old son, Sufi, shared the news with a post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday.

The duo posted a collaborative post, featuring a series of pictures.

The first picture had Sufi holding the newborn, followed by a selfie of the couple from the hospital.

The couple named the newborn Rumi and said she was born on Friday.

"She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025. Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it," read the caption of the post.

Mehta and Parekh tied the knot on 28 January 2012, after dating each other for years. They welcomed their first child, Sufi, in February 2021.

The duo announced the second pregnancy in the month of June with a social media post. It featured a series of family pictures and Sufi holding a drawing, which also had the newborn in it.

"The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again," read the caption of the post.