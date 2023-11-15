Nana Patekar's video goes viral on social media, actor seen slapping selfie-seeking fan

Mumbai: A video showing veteran actor Nana Patekar smacking a selfie-seeking fan has gone viral on social media.

The video circulating on the internet is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old actor is shooting for his next feature film "Journey" with filmmaker Anil Sharma.

In the 10-second clip, Patekar is seen dressed in a suit and wearing a hat, getting ready to shoot a scene when the fan comes close to him and tries to click a selfie.

The "Vaccine War" actor, who was visibly angry, smacked the fan on the back of his head. A guard stationed close to Patekar then grabs the young man by his neck and takes him away.

On social media, Patekar was criticised for slapping the fan.

"Taking selfies with Nana could be injurious to health #NanaPatekar," a user wrote on microblogging site X.

Another said, "Nana Patekar slapped a fan who wanted to take selfie with him. I won't blame Nana here. Tbh, I don't understand the mentality & lack of self respect of these fans....they see a "celeb" & rush towards them for a selfie. Why give these celebs so much importance??"

One user called Patekar's behaviour "shocking". "He could have easily said NO. What was the need to slap that guy who just wanted a photo?" There were also few users who defended the actor.

"Since the national endorsement of the selfie by influential leaders, it has given everyone the liberty to invade personal space without prior permission or consideration of timing. People now simply jump in and disrupt without any courtesy," a person wrote.