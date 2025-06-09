Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni team up for new film

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to star in Gopichand Malineni's upcoming directorial, tentatively titled "NKB 111".

Production banner Vriddhi Cinemas shared the announcement on Sunday. The post featured a poster of the lion's face, with half of it covered with armour.

"The ROARING BLOCKBUSTER combo reunites. HISTORICAL ROAR BEGINS. #NBK111 will be a celebration of the 'GOD OF MASSES' #NandamuriBalakrishna on the big screens. Directed by the Blockbuster Mass Director @megopichand Produced by the passionate #VenkataSatishKilaru under @vriddhicinemas," read the caption.

The details about the plot, other cast members and release date are being kept under wraps.

Malineni, who is known for Telugu action films such as “Don Seenu”, “Bodyguard” and “Balupu”, has previously collaborated with the actor on "Veera Simha Reddy”. The film released in 2023. PTI ATR ATR ATR