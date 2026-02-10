Naomi Watts and Odessa A’zion join Cody Fern's upcoming film

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (PTI) Actors Naomi Watts and Odessa A’zion became the latest additions to the star cast of the upcoming untitled feature film from Cody Fern.

The film, which features the previously announced cast comprising Sarah Paulson, Dianne Wiest and Toby Wallace, is currently in the production in Montreal, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Set against the backdrop of a Broadway production of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage, the film revolves around Paulson's character Sandra Vale, a celebrated actress whose life begins to unravel on the eve of her greatest performance.

When her sister April (Watts) arrives in New York after a 30-year estrangement, the stage is set for a tense family confrontation. Wiest plays vitriolic family matriarch Diane, while Wallace plays April’s son, Theo. A’zion will portray Lucy, a willful rebel on the edge of a life-altering decision.

It is produced by Matilda Comers, Will Howarth, Nancy Grant and Rosalie Chicoine Perreault, with Timothy White, Tanya Lapointe, Amanda Freedman, Lucile Vainstein, Raphael Quenard and Patrick DesRosiers, serving as executive producers.

Watts had her breakthrough with her dual role as Betty Elms/Diane Selwyn in David Lynch’s neo-noir mystery "Mulholland Drive" in 2001, following which she went on to feature in projects such as "The Ring " and "The Divergent Series: Insurgent".

A'zion is known for featuring in "Good Girl Jane", released in 2022 and the 2020 series "Grand Army", among others.