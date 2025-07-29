Naseeruddin Shah to portray J.R.D. Tata in Amazon MX Player’s series ‘Made in India - A Titan Story’

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is playing J.R.D. Tata in Amazon MX Player’s new series “Made In India - A Titan Story”.

The streamer unveiled the first look of the show on the 121st birth anniversary of J.R.D. Tata on Tuesday.

Produced by Prabhleen Sandhu (Founder, Almighty Motion Picture), directed by Robby Grewal, and written by Karan Vyas, the series captures the remarkable legacy of J.R.D. Tata.

The show also stars Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai, the pioneering founder of Titan Watch Company, alongside a stellar ensemble cast featuring Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.

Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content - Amazon MX Player said, "The story goes beyond just the brand of Titan and to have Naseeruddin Shah play the role of J.R.D. Tata is exciting for all of us. With Made In India: A Titan Story, we are proud to present a series that not only honours an iconic brand but also the visionary minds that shaped it." Director Robby Grewal said, "Bringing J.R.D. Tata’s legacy to life in 'Made in India - The Titan Story' has been an inspiring journey. His vision went far beyond building companies; he built institutions, ideas, and a sense of purpose for an entire nation.

Having Naseeruddin Shah embody this icon has brought a rare authenticity and depth to the narrative. We truly believe this series will remind audiences why these stories of innovation and nation-building matter more than ever." “Made in India – A Titan Story” is slated for an early next year release and will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player for free. PTI BK SKY SKY