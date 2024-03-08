Natasha Marc to return to 'Mayor of Kingstown' season 3

Los Angeles, Mar 8 (PTI) Actor Natasha Marc, known for "The Good Lord Bird" and "The Deadliest Lie", is set to reprise her role of Cherry in "Mayor of Kingstown" season three.

The actor joins Jeremy Renner, Tobi Bamtefa, and Taylor Handley in the new installment of the Paramount+ series, reported Deadline. Marc was last seen in the ninth episode of the show's first season.

The upcoming season of "Mayor of Kingstown" will follow a series of explosions resulting in pressure on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things turn even more complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine his attempts to keep the peace.

Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Nishi Munshi and Michael Beach also round out the cast of the series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

Production on "Mayor of Kingstown" season three is underway in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.