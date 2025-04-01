Actor Nathan Fillion joins Lanterns, reports Variety

Los Angeles: Actor Nathan Fillion became the latest addition to the star cast of HBO’s drama series “Lanterns”.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, Fillion will play the character of Guy Gardner in the upcoming series.

"Lanterns" also stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, alongside Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan and Ulrich Thomsen. The show is based on the “Green Lantern” DC comic.

The series, whose production began in February, “follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland," according to the official logline.

James Hawes will direct the first two episodes of the show. Other directors on the board are Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov.