National award will motivate other young directors: Deep Fridge director

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) Arjunn Dutta, whose 'Deep Fridge' won the National Award for Bengali feature film, said the honour will inspire and motivate new independent thinking directors like him to make their kind of cinema.

He also described it as a proud moment for Bengali cinema.

Deep Fridge, directed by Dutta, won the National Award for Best Bengali Feature Film in the 71st National Awards announced on Friday evening.

"Deep Fridge, which had been screened in IFFI has been very special to us. I am so happy for the honour. It will motivate young independent filmmakers like me to make my kind of cinema," Dutta told PTI.

He said the film was also special to him as it was made when his mother fell ill and died.

"My mother could not see the film. But I think today she must be blessing me. I think she is with me and behind my success," he added.

The film, starring Abir Chatterjee and Tanushree Chakraborty, among others, explores the silence and emotional distance that exist within relationships. PTI SUS RG