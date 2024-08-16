From Rishab Shetty to Manoj Bajpayee, complete list of winners for National Film Awards 2022

New Delhi: Here is the list of winners for the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 announced on Friday.

Feature Film Category Best Film - Aattam by Aanand Ekarshi

Best Direction - Sooraj R Barjatya for Uunchai

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara by Rishab Shetty

Best Debut Film of a Director - Pramod Kumar for Fouja

Best Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress - Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambhalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express

Best Supporting Actor - Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja

Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Uunchai

Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram

Best Cinematography - Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1

Best Screenplay - Anand Ekarshi for Aattam

Best Dialogue Writer - Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela for Gulmohar

Best Production Design - Ananda Addhya for Aparajito

Best Action Choreography - Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2

Best Make-Up Artist - Somnath Kundu for Aparajito

Best Costume Design - Niki Joshi for Kutch Express

Best Music Direction for Songs - Pritam for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

Best Music Direction for Background Scores - AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Lyrics - Naushad Sadar Khan for ‘Salaami’ in Fouja

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri for ‘Chaayum Veyil’ from Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009

Best Choreography - Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for ‘Megham Karukatha’ in Thiruchitrambalam

Best Sound Design - Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam

Special Jury Award - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan

Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi by Kulanandini Mahanta

Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan by Kaushik Gangula

Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar by Rahul V. Chittella

Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2 by Prashanth Neel

Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 by Tharun Moorthy

Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi by Paresh Mokashi

Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah

Best Odia Film - Daman by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka

Best Punjabi Film - Baghi Di Dhee by Mukesh Gautam

Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, by Mani Ratnam

Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2, Chandoo Mondeti

Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, by Ayan Mukherji

Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Kutch Express by Viral Shah

Non-Feature Film category

Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin

Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle by Sahil Vaidya

Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow

Best Script - Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware

Best Narration/Voice-Over - Sumant Shinde for Murmurs Of The Jungle

Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict

Best Editing - Suresh URS for Madhyantara

Best Sound Design - Manas Choudhury for Yaan

Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware

Best Short Film - Xunyota by Nabapan Deka

Best Debut Film of a Director - Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara

Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat

Best Arts and Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga by Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik and Varsa by Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - Aanaki Ek Mohenjo Daro by Ashok Rane

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On The Brink Season 2: Gharial by Akansha Sood Singh

Special Mention - Birubala by Aimee Baruah and Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork by Partha Sarathi Mahant

Best Writing on Cinema

Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar

Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)