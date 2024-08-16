From Rishab Shetty to Manoj Bajpayee, complete list of winners for National Film Awards 2022

New Delhi: Here is the list of winners for the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022 announced on Friday.
Feature Film Category Best Film - Aattam by Aanand Ekarshi
Best Direction - Sooraj R Barjatya for Uunchai
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara by Rishab Shetty
Best Debut Film of a Director - Pramod Kumar for Fouja
Best Actor - Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actress - Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambhalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express
Best Supporting Actor - Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja
Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta for Uunchai
Best Child Artist - Sreepath for Malikappuram
Best Cinematography - Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan 1
Best Screenplay - Anand Ekarshi for Aattam
Best Dialogue Writer - Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela for Gulmohar
Best Production Design - Ananda Addhya for Aparajito
Best Action Choreography - Anbariv for KGF Chapter 2
Best Make-Up Artist - Somnath Kundu for Aparajito
Best Costume Design - Niki Joshi for Kutch Express
Best Music Direction for Songs - Pritam for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva
Best Music Direction for Background Scores - AR Rahman for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Lyrics - Naushad Sadar Khan for ‘Salaami’ in Fouja
Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh for ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva
Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri for ‘Chaayum Veyil’ from Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009
Best Choreography - Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan for ‘Megham Karukatha’ in Thiruchitrambalam
Best Sound Design - Anand Krishnamoorthy for Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
Best Editing - Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam
Special Jury Award - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar and Sanjoy Chowdhury for Kadhikan
Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi by Kulanandini Mahanta
Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan by Kaushik Gangula
Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar by Rahul V. Chittella
Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2 by Prashanth Neel
Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Vellakka CC 225/2009 by Tharun Moorthy
Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi by Paresh Mokashi
Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal by Dr. Bobby Sarma Baruah
Best Odia Film - Daman by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka
Best Punjabi Film - Baghi Di Dhee by Mukesh Gautam
Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, by Mani Ratnam
Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2, Chandoo Mondeti
Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic - Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva, by Ayan Mukherji
Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values - Kutch Express by Viral Shah
Non-Feature Film category
Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena by Siddhant Sarin
Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle by Sahil Vaidya
Best Non-Feature Film Direction - Miriam Chandy Menacherry for From The Shadow
Best Script - Koushik Sarkar for Mono No Aware
Best Narration/Voice-Over - Sumant Shinde for Murmurs Of The Jungle
Best Animated Film - A Coconut Tree by Joshy Benedict
Best Editing - Suresh URS for Madhyantara
Best Sound Design - Manas Choudhury for Yaan
Best Cinematography - Siddharth Diwan for Mono No Aware
Best Short Film - Xunyota by Nabapan Deka
Best Debut Film of a Director - Basti Dinesh Shenoy for Madhyantara
Best Non-Feature Film Music Direction - Vishal Bharadwaj for Fursat
Best Arts and Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga by Suneel Narasimhachar Puranik and Varsa by Sachin Balasaheb Suryawanshi
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film - Aanaki Ek Mohenjo Daro by Ashok Rane
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On The Brink Season 2: Gharial by Akansha Sood Singh
Special Mention - Birubala by Aimee Baruah and Hargila - The Greater Adjutant Stork by Partha Sarathi Mahant
Best Writing on Cinema
Best Book On Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography by Anirudha Bhattacharjee and Parthiv Dhar
Best Film Critic - Deepak Dua (Hindi)