Naveen Kasturia boards cast of 'Mithya' season two

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) "Aspirants" star Naveen Kasturia has joined the cast for the second season of psychological drama "Mithya".

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the ZEE5 show features Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani in the lead roles. The first season of the series was released in February 2022.

In the second season, which will serve "more twists, suspense, and intense thrills", Kasturia will feature in the role of an aspiring author, a press release said.

"It’s a role that resonates with my own journey in many ways. When I first came to Bombay, I thought writing would be my entry into the film industry.

"I believe that my passion for reading and storytelling helps me enrich my performance, allowing me to connect deeply with the character," the actor, also known for starring in "Breathe: Into the Shadows" and "TVF Pitchers".

Set in Darjeeling, the first season of "Mithya" explored the conflicted relationship between Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Qureshi, and her student Rhea (Dassani).

The second season of "Mithya" will premiere on ZEE5 soon.