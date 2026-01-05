Navya Nanda and Samyak Chakrabarty's Nimaya partners with Govt's AI mission

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Navya Nanda and Samyak Chakrabarty's Nimaya has signed an MOU with IndiaAI, an IBD of Digital India Corporation, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), to ensure women from under-served communities have an edge in leveraging AI at work.

Nimaya and India AI will work together to roll out the “GenAI Ready Naari program” to enable dreamers from diﬃcult backgrounds to build aspirational careers in the future of work.

The immersive journey introduces Naaris to the world of Generative AI and 21st century workplace skills, not through dry theory, but through curiosity, play, real world projects, and mentorship.

They learn to train chatbots, brainstorm with AI, and solve problems creatively, discovering along the way that technology isn’t something to fear, a release said here.

As part of the collaboration, Nimaya will integrate key AI-readiness learning resources from IndiaAI into its existing learning journey. They will also work together to broaden the reach of these learning modules across its network through partnerships, community-driven initiatives, and innovative delivery models that make foundational AI education more accessible and impactful at the grassroots level.

"We’re excited to partner with India AI to make Bharatiya Naaris GenAI Ready. We want to change the reality where high quality exposure in futuristic skills is only available to youth, and in particular women in big cities or from privileged backgrounds. In-fact, our curriculum is designed keeping in mind the context of our TG and uses local references and anecdotes that help build a ‘relationship’ with AI as another being instead of a technology to be intimidated by,” Nanda and Chakrabarty said in a statement.

"IndiaAI and MeitY deeply value Nimaya’s commitment to using generative AI and the creator economy to unlock opportunities for young women from India’s most underrepresented communities," said Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission (MeitY, Government of India).

"By combining future-ready skilling with a strong focus on dignity, confidence and employability, Nimaya is not only preparing a new generation of women for the jobs of tomorrow, it is also strengthening the foundations of an inclusive, innovation-led Digital India." PTI BK BK BK