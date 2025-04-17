Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a fearless customs officer in ‘Costao’, movie releases on May 1

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for films such as “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Badlapur”, “Kick”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and web series “Sacred Games”, stars as a fearless customs officer in his upcoming film “Costao”.

The story, based on Costao Fernandes’ life, is set in the 1990s Goa and revolves around Siddiqui’s Costao who took on gold smugglers and corruption despite personal setbacks. It is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 1.

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, the movie also stars - Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar & Hussain Dalal.

“’Costao’ is not just a story about a customs officer fighting against a ruthless smuggling empire-it's about the cost of standing up to an entire system built on corruption and betrayal... Costao’s courage in the face of unbeatable odds reflects this perfectly. His battle is not only against criminals but against a system that tries to break him at every turn. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the explosive twists, raw emotion, and relentless intensity that Costao brings,” Siddiqui said in a statement. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder & Faizuddin Siddiqui and written by Bhavesh Mandalia & Meghna Srivastava, Costao is an unmissable story.

"We've always loved creating untold stories that are as interesting as they are unique, and Costao is the perfect example of that. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, you know you're in for something special. His performance as Costao is pure magic-raw, intense, and layered in a way that will keep you hooked from the very first second. After Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, we felt Costao deserved a platform like Zee5 for the story to reach the right audience,” Bhanushali said.

A ZEE5 spokesperson called the film a strong addition to the streamer’s expanding original film slate.

“Our collaboration with the makers reflects a shared vision for delivering powerful narratives that go beyond the expected. As we continue to focus on differentiated storytelling, we are proud to back films like Costao that leave a deep and lasting impression on viewers.” Shah described the film both a “challenge and a privilege”.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better actor than Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play Costao. He brings an unmatched authenticity and complexity to the character. ZEE5 has always backed bold, powerful storytelling, and I’m excited to collaborate with them. I can't wait for audiences to experience Costao—a story that deserves to be told." PTI BK BK BK