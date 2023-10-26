Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in 1990s-set thriller

Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has started shooting for an untitled 1990s-set thriller directed by Sejal Shah, the makers said on Thursday.

The film is a joint production venture by Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables, headed by Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia.

Siddiqui said he is happy to be a part of this "incredible" film, produced by Vinod Bhanushali.

"Sejal Shah's transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring, and I am excited to work with her again after 'Serious Men'. This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience," the actor said in a statement.

Shah, who co-produced the Siddiqui-starrer "Serious Men", said she is thrilled to helm this project.

"Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray," the filmmaker said.

"Bhanushali Studios Limited is dedicated to producing content that resonates with the audience. Our collaboration with Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has the potential to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact," added Vinod Bhanushali.

Siddiqui was last seen in the ZEE5 film "Haddi".