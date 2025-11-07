Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘I’m Not An Actor’ opens across UK cinemas

London, Nov 7 (PTI) Talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s latest venture, "I’m Not An Actor", opened across UK cinemas on Friday after a critically acclaimed film festival run and ahead of its release in India, scheduled for February next year.

Siddiqui, also one of the producers of the international project through his family’s Side Hero Entertainment, won the Best Actor trophy when the film was screened at the New York Indian Film Festival earlier this year. The film is written and directed by Aditya Kriplani, who chose to shoot it live across India and Germany simultaneously for just over a month to create a first-of-its-kind Indian cinematic experience.

“I found the performances were greatly aided by that format because there was no scope for any fatigue to set in as the filming progressed,” said Kriplani.

Frankfurt-based Kriplani set the German half of the film, with Siddiqui portraying a disillusioned banker, in the German financial capital. At the India end, Chitrangada Satarupa portrays a struggling actress in the Indian financial capital of Mumbai. The film follows both leads in a continuous video call across the two continents, made possible by Kriplani calling the shots with the help of two iPads.

“We were shooting gorilla in India, without any permissions, and doing it live brought the right energy. Also, it helped get Nawaz Sahab on board because what do you pitch to an actor of that calibre – shooting live, like live theater had its appeal,” shared Kriplani, who was in London this week following the film’s UK premiere at the Bradford International Film Festival (BRADIFF) last month.

“It was an honour to be hosting the UK premiere of this groundbreaking film before it goes on release to the rest of the country. It was also wonderful to hear the comments of the audience after the film, which showed that people from different parts of the community could relate to its themes," said BRADIFF Festival co-directors Jan Ruppe and Louisa Rose Mackleston.

The story follows Mouni Roy (Satarupa), who has dreams of joining the Royal Shakespeare Company at London’s Globe Theatre, and Adnan (Siddiqui), who is grappling with depression. An online audition brings them together, leading to a single day of connection that transforms both their lives significantly.

“Acting and cinema are such an integral part of the culture I come from in India. Films are celebrated and deeply woven into our lives,” shares Satarupa.

UK-based film and festival strategist Aman Dhillon debuts as an executive producer for the film’s cinematic release across cinemas in Britain following its film festival run.

“While your film is titled ‘I’m Not an Actor’, I’m here to tell you that the two protagonists in your film are very much actors! I would go further to add that they are very fine actors, and they gave beautifully polished performances," said Victoria Krane, director of the Lee Strasberg Institute in New York, following a special US screening.

“The concept, writing, direction, and execution were inspired. The filming is exquisite, each shot is beautiful, and the effect is like watching a painting come to life. ‘I’m Not an Actor’ is very powerful and revelatory, and all the wonderful reviews it has received are justified,” she said.

During its American run, Satarupa received the Best Actor (Female) award and Kripalani a Jury Mention for Best Director at the DC South Asian Film Festival. PTI AK BK BK