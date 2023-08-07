Nawazuddin Siddiqui's revenge drama 'Haddi' to premiere on ZEE5

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer revenge drama movie "Haddi", directed by debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma, will soon arrive on ZEE5, the streaming platform announced Monday.

Produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda's Anandita Studios, the direct-to-digital movie also features filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role.

Co-written by Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, "Haddi" is a crime revenge drama that will see Siddiqui portraying two distinct characters - Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman demonstrating remarkable versatility.

Sharma said "Haddi" revolves around the "intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal's psyche."

"It highlights the ruthlessness of the society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that 'Haddi' exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of our audience on ZEE5," he added.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said "Haddi" delves into the heart of India's "dark criminal chain".

"At ZEE5, we constantly strive to live up to our consumer's expectations. Our viewers love thrillers and crime-dramas with unique stories. 'Haddi' is one such story that delves into the heart of the country's dark criminal chain, backed by a compelling storyline and unforgettable characters. We are confident that this film will stand out with exceptional performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap," he said.

"Haddi" is a gripping crime drama that features Siddiqui in an unprecedented performance portraying a complex role, said producer Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios.

"The film's exploration of vengeance, violence, and power promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling narrative," he added.

Actors Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla round out the cast of "Haddi".

The film be available to its viewers in Hindi, exclusively on ZEE5.