Nayanthara joins Gopichand Malineni's 'NKB 111'

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) South star Nayanthara has become the latest addition to the star cast of Gopichand Malineni's upcoming film "NKB 111", featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The filmmaker shared the news on the occasion of the actor's 41st birthday, with a post on his X handle on Tuesday. The film is produced under Vriddhi Cinemas.

"Here she comes…Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111. Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful Birthday. Excited to see you on set soon. @nbk111movie GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalaKrishna @Venkataskilaru @vriddhicinemas," read the caption.

The details about the plot, other cast members and release date are being kept under wraps.

Nayanthara's latest film is "Test", which released in April. Directed by S Sashikanth, the film also featured R Madhavan and Siddharth in lead roles.

It follows the intersecting lives of three characters during a high-stakes India vs Pakistan cricket match: a struggling cricketer named Arjun (Siddharth), a scientist named Saravanan (Madhavan), and his wife, Kumudha (Nayanthara).