Nayanthara’s film 'Annapoorani -The Goddess of Food' to release on December 1

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) "Jawan" star Nayanthara's 75th film "Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food" will hit the theatres on December 1, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Produced by Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts, the upcoming movie is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, known for the 2016 short film “The Gap”.

Zee Studios South shared the film's release date on its official page on X.

"Lady Superstar #Nayanthara arrives as #Annapoorani - releasing in cinemas worldwide December 1st! Food, fun, emotion and more awaits you on the big screens!" the post read.

Krishnaa has also penned the script of "Annapoorani – The Goddess of Food", which will have music by National Award winner Thaman S.