Ncuti Gatwa bids farewell to ''Doctor Who''

London, Jun 1 (PTI) British actor Ncuti Gatwa made his final appearance as the Doctor in the season two finale of "Doctor Who", marking an end to his tenure in one of British television’s most iconic roles.

The finale episode, titled "The Reality War", was split into two parts and saw Gatwa’s Doctor facing off against the Rani in a high-stakes battle to save Earth. In a dramatic turn, the Doctor sacrificed himself to save a young girl.

When he was announced as the Fifteenth Doctor in May 2022, the 29-year-old actor, who was born in Rwanda and raised in Scotland, made history as the first Black actor to lead "Doctor Who" in the title role.

While he wasn’t the first Black actor to portray the Doctor—Jo Martin had previously appeared as the “Fugitive Doctor” in several episodes—Gatwa became the first to headline the series when he succeeded Jodie Whittaker in 2023.

He made his first appearance in the series during its 60th anniversary celebrations in November 2023.

“You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it. This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever," Gatwa said in a statement.

“The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor," he added.

Series showrunner Russell T Davies praised Gatwa’s performance and said watching him play the Doctor was an "absolute joy".

"The team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights," he added.

The finale episode ended with a surprise regeneration twist, as fans were treated to the return of Billie Piper, who originally played Rose Tyler, companion to the Ninth and Tenth Doctors.

About her return, Piper said, “It’s no secret how much I love this show... to step back on that TARDIS one more time was just something I couldn’t refuse.” "Doctor Who" is produced by Bad Wolf and BBC Studios. PTI RB RB