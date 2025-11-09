Ncuti Gatwa joins Cynthia Erivo in 'Bad Fairies'

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (PTI) "Doctor Who" star Ncuti Gatwa became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming animated musical titled "Bad Fairies".

The project also features Cynthia Erivo and hails from Warner Bros Animation and Locksmith Animation, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Described as "an original musical comedy that follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world", the film will have the "Wicked" actor voice the character of Jayne Staplegun.

The details of Gatwa's character are being kept under wraps.

The film is currently in the production stage and is set to release in theatres on May 21, 2027. DNEG Animation, whose credits include critically acclaimed animated features like "Nimona" and "Entergalactic", is serving as a digital partner on the film.

Written by Deborah Frances-White, the film is directed by Megan Nicole Dong and Olivier Staphylas. It is produced by Carolyn Soper.