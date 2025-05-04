Neelesh Misra, Jubin Nautiyal collaborate on new song 'Eeja'

New Delhi: Lyricist-storyteller Neelesh Misra and singer Jubin Nautiyal have joined hands for "Eeja", billed as a powerful song for the mountains.

The track, sung by Nautiyal and written and composed by Misra, was released by the Slow Music label on May 4 on Misra's birthday.

"Eeja", which means 'mother' in several mountain dialects, is a passionate cry for awareness and correction amid escalating environmental degradation, a press release stated.

Misra said this is a song for all the hilly regions of India and for everyone who lives in or has been to the hills.

"This is a song I wish I never had to write. Both Jubin and I grew up in the hills. We have travelled as performers to hilly states across India. We know the pain of living around wounded mountains.

“When you see the place you love being wounded every day, you use whatever voice you have. For me, it’s stories. For Jubin, it’s music. 'Eeja' is our shared voice—a love letter, a lament, and a warning," the lyricist-composer said in a statement.

It's a great pleasure working with Misra, said Nautiyal, who last collaborated with the lyricist on "Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata" from 2015's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", starring Salman Khan.

"'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata' was the last song we did together, and it's my favourite writing work of all time. His writing carries the fragrance of our land. 'Eeja' is a masterpiece by him—I’m grateful to be singing a cult song like it. This song holds a special place in my heart," the singer added.

"Eeja" is available across all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.