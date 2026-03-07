Neena Gupta shares throwback video from 'Dard'

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Bollywood actor Neena Gupta went down memory lane as she shared a video from her 90's serial "Dard".

"Dard", which ran between 1993 and 1994, was a Hindi drama series produced by and starring Gupta as a wealthy, unmarried woman named Radha dealing with emotional pain and her past. It aired on Doordarshan.

The 66-year-old actor shared a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured a montage of scenes from the series.

"The first serial I acted and produced in 1993 for Doordarshan," she wrote in the caption.

It also starred Kanwaljeet Singh, Manohar Singh, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, and Shagufta Ali in pivotal roles.

Gupta's latest work is "Vadh 2", which released in February. Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, the film is a sequel to the 2022 release and also features Sanjay Mishra. PTI ATR ATR ATR