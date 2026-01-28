Neena Gupta, Shreya Ghoshal laud Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Actor Neena Gupta, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik on Wednesday hailed Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing as brave and deeply personal, even as they acknowledged that Hindi cinema will feel the absence of one of its most defining voices of the last decade.

Singh, who has dominated film music for over a decade with hits such as “Tum Hi Ho”, “Channa Mereya” and “Kesariya”, announced on Tuesday night that he will not be taking any new assignments as a playback singer. He, however, clarified that he will continue to make music independently and complete existing film commitments.

Gupta said she was initially taken aback by the announcement but soon came to admire the singer’s brave decision to explore new musical paths.

"Initially, I was very surprised but then I thought it was a very brave decision on his part. Sometimes we get stuck in a rut... He said he wants to learn more about music, which is a great thing. I'm very impressed by him,” Gupta told PTI.

“We are going to miss him and his songs, but maybe he will come up with something else, so kudos to him," she added.

Ghoshal commented on Singh's post on Instagram, saying that she believes it marks the beginning of a new chapter in the singer's life.

"I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out!! I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula. Time to soar higher my dear Arijit," she wrote.

Singer Sona Mohapatra said, "Stepping away from playback singing feels less like an exit and more like an arrival into freedom, authorship, and possibility.

"I'm sure the reasons are deeply personal and entirely valid. What matters is the choice. None of his predecessors even imagined this path: stepping aside to make space. For himself first, to explore, to create, to sing his own songs on his own terms.

And yes, whether intended or not, this will create space for newer voices who today remain 'scratch singers' on demos... for songs they'll never be allowed to sing," she said.

Malik expressed gratitude for Singh's body of work, writing on social media, “Love and respect, always. Thank you for giving your everything to the craft!” Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan said Singh had achieved everything at the highest level in a relatively short span of time.

“From awards, recognition, fame, money and stage adulation, he has seen it all at its peak. It is his decision if he wishes to retire, but he will not leave music,” Narayan told the Indian Express newspaper.

Lyricist and singer Swanand Kirkire described the development as a major loss for film music.

“If that’s true, it’s going to be a big-big loss for the Indian film music industry. Hope he changes his mind,” he told channel India TV.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada recalled meeting Singh early in his career during a recording session for composer Pritam, even before “Tum Hi Ho” made him a household name.

"Nothing had changed even after he became the most in-demand singer. He is one of my favourite musicians, singers, and one of the finest, spiritually evolved human beings I have come across," she wrote on X, calling his future plans "nothing short of divine".