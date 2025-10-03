Neeraj Ghaywan dismisses reports of meagre compensation to family behind ‘Homebound’

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan on Friday dismissed reports claiming that the family of Amrit, one of the real-life inspirations for his film “Homebound”, was paid only a paltry compensation for the movie, saying their contribution is “invaluable” to him.

The movie, which released in theatres recently and has been chosen as India’s official selection for the 98th Academy Awards, is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home” (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

The article narrated the true story of Amrit Kumar, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who collapsed from heat stroke on a highway while returning home from Surat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his friend Mohammad Saiyub, who cradled him, highlighting their extraordinary friendship amid migrant hardships.

There were reports claiming that the team of “Homebound” paid Rs 10,000 to the family of Amrit for the story.

In a post on X, Ghaywan said the sum cited was merely a small token he personally gave to Amrit’s father Ram Charan during his initial research as a parting gesture.

“Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere Rs10,000—a shamefully low amount.

“I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture. Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided,” he wrote.

Ghaywan added that the family had expressed their happiness regarding the support they received.

“Neither I, not the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me.

“We have honoured their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support… I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of ‘Homebound’,” the filmmaker said.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, “Homebound” had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard segment.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.” The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese. PTI RB RB