Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' receives nine-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film "Homebound" on Wednesday earned a nine-minute standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival where the movie was screened in the Un Certain Regard segment.

Ghaywan's directorial debut "Masaan" also premiered in the same category at Cannes in 2015.

The premiere of "Homebound" at the Debussy Theatre was attended by Ghaywan as well as the star cast -- Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. They were joined by producer Karan Johar as well as Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, his colleagues from Dharma.

Khatter said it has been a pleasure to work with a filmmaker like Ghaywan.

"He is somebody I have loved and admired for many years... It's an honest and sincere effort of making a film with a human beating heart. I hope all of you enjoy it. I hope the film speaks for itself," he said.

Jethwa said "Homebound" feels like a step forward for "all of us".

"I’m incredibly happy that we’re representing India with our film 'Homebound.' None of this would’ve been possible without your support, so thank you so much. I’m proud to be standing here and share the stage alongside these amazing actors and our director," he added.

After the screening, Dharma Productions shared a video from the premiere that showed the "Homebound" team receiving applause from the audience.

"9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team 'Homebound' receiving all the appreciation at @Festival_Cannes," the studio posted.

In the short clip, Johar and Ghaywan are also seen sharing a warm hug.

Prior to the screening, the team of "Homebound" appeared for a photocall.

While Khatter opted for a brown two-piece suit with a white shirt, Kapoor wore an ensemble by designer Anamika Khanna. Johar chose an all-black suit from late couturier Rohit Bal's label and Jethwa wore a chequered grey-black suit.

"Homebound", which is executive produced by Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese, revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." On Tuesday evening, the director appeared on the Cannes red carpet along with the film's cast and Johar.

For the red carpet, Khatter was dressed in a deep Bordeaux velvet bandhgala designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Jethwa, also known for films such as "Mardaani 2" and "Salaam Venky", chose a black power suit with jewelled shoulder pads by London-based menswear designer Kaushik Velendra. He completed his look with a golden dragon as a neck piece.

Kapoor, who plays a pivotal role in "Homebound", opted for a rose-coloured custom-made Tarun Tahiliani ensemble featuring a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banares.

Johar was dressed in a custom ensemble designed by his friend and celebrity favourite Manish Malhotra.

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, the wife of film's co-producer Adar Poonawalla, also graced the red carpet. She walked hand-in-hand with Johar, wearing a Dior ensemble.

The Cannes Film Festival will conclude on Saturday.