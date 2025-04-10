Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected in Un Certain Regard category at Cannes

New Delhi: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film "Homebound", is part of the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival, which announced its lineup on Thursday.

"Masaan", Ghaywan's much-acclaimed debut feature film in 2015 "Masaan" was also selected for the Un Certain Regard category.

The category, which recognises the first and second films of promising filmmakers also features Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut "Eleanor the Great", Morad Mostafa's "Aisha Can’t Fly Away", "The Last One for the Road" by Francesco Sossai, "Meteors" by Hubert Charuel, "The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo" by Diego Céspedes, "My Father’s Shadow' by Akinola Davies Jr, "Once Upon A Time In Gaza" by Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser, "A Pale View of the Hills" by Kei Ishikawa, "Pillion" by Harry Lighton and "Urchin" by Harris Dickinson among others.