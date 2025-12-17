Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' shortlisted in international feature category at Oscars

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound", the much acclaimed drama about two friends from rural India and their aspirations, has been shortlisted in the best international feature category at the Oscars alongside 14 other films.

Producer Karan Johar said he was over the moon with the journey of "Homebound", which first premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes in May. "Homebound" will compete for an Oscar nomination alongside Argentina's “Belén”, Brazil's “The Secret Agent”, French drama "It Was Just an Accident”, Germany's "Sound of Falling” and Iraq's "The President's Cake".

The other movies in the shortlist include Japan's “Kokuho”, Jordan's “All That’s Left of You”, Norway's “Sentimental Value”, Palestine's “Palestine 36”, South Korean hit “No Other Choice”, Spain's “Sirat”, "Late Shift" from Switzerland, “Left-Handed Girl”from Taiwan and Tunisian drama “The Voice of Hind Rajab”, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in a release on Tuesday.

Johar celebrated the news by sharing the screenshot of the Academy's list that mentions "Homebound" in the international feature category.

"We made the shortlist... Way to go team Homebound'!" he captioned the screenshot and addressed Ghaywan as the "star" in his stories.

Sharing the same screenshot in a post, Johar said it was difficult for him to articulate how "proud and elated" he was.

"All of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography... thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true... from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film! Upwards and onwards...." Ghaywan celebrated the news by sharing Johar's screenshots.

“Homebound”, produced by Johar and Adar Poonawalla, stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home”, also titled (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway).

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese is attached as an executive producer on the movie, which portrays the childhood friendship between a Muslim and Dalit who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they have long been denied due to their surnames.

The Academy on Tuesday also announced shortlists in 11 other categories, including the newly added Casting Oscars.

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Twenty-four categories will be awarded at the 98th Oscars.

Each category has five nominees, except for Best Picture, which has 10. The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. PTI BK BK BK BK