Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to hit big screen on September 26

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s moving drama “Homebound” is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 26, the makers announced on Saturday.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the film explores themes of belonging, displacement, and the emotional complexities of returning home. It revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article during the pandemic, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

Johar shared the news on his Instagram handle. The post comprised the film's poster with the release date written over it.

"No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on September 26, worldwide," read the caption of the post.

The film's official synopsis reads: "Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together." "Homebound" had its worldwide premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in May. It is executively produced by the Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese. It was also screened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).