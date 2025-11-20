New Delhi: "Homebound", India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards, is now set for its streaming release on Netflix on November 21 after completing its theatrical run.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, "Homebound" follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa) whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, alongwith Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers.

“Inspired by a true story of friendship, 'Homebound' explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. After screening in competition at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries. I am truly excited for this opportunity and deeply value my long-standing relationship with Netflix throughout my career," Ghaywan said in a statement.

Johar said "Homebound" is the kind of story that reminds one why stories matter.

"As producers, supporting a film like this has been a privilege. Seeing the film reach Netflix allows it to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world, and that journey is incredibly special for us at Dharma,” Johar added.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said they were delighted to welcome Homebound to Netflix after its acclaimed theatrical run.

"It is a film that explores an extraordinarily nuanced emotional landscape — one that only a storyteller like Neeraj Ghaywan could bring to life with such empathy and honesty. His voice continues to redefine the grammar of contemporary Indian storytelling..." "Homebound" premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025 and had a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.