Neeraj Shridhar joins hands with Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' title song

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Pop singer Neeraj Shridhar is set to team up with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper for the title track of the upcoming horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3".

According to the makers, the song, originally sung by Shridhar in the 2007 film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", aims to blend Bollywood's energy with "international beats".

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the track, which will be launched on Wednesday.

"Rooh Baba goes Global with the Coolest Collab. DILJIT x PITBULL. N the OG NEERAJ. Get Ready for the #SpookySlide," he captioned the post on X.

The soundtrack of the new song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Pritam, who composed the original "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" melody. Lyrics are by Sameer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" promises to be a perfect blend of scares and laughs. It also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

Produced by T-Series, the film is slated to be released in Diwali on November 1.