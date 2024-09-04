Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his 72nd birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Wednesday paid tribute to her late husband and frequent co-star Rishi Kapoor on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Rishi Kapoor, star of several Hindi films including "Bobby", "Karz", "Agneepath", "Kapoor & Sons", and "Mulk", was born on September 4, 1952. He was the middle child among iconic filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's five children.

He died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Neetu Kapoor wished her late husband, who worked with her on "Rafoo Chakkar", "Amar Akbar Anthony", and "Do Dooni Chaar", on his birth anniversary in an Instagram post.

"In remembrance. Would have been 72 today," she captioned an old picture of Rishi Kapoor blowing out candles on his birthday cake.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, shared a throwback picture of her father and her daughter Samara Sahni with a birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday Papa. How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters (sic)" she wrote, referring to Samara and her niece Raha Kapoor.

"Your bandari Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest," she said, adding that the 22-month-old daughter of actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is "mini you".

"Papa, I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much and our love for you only deepens with each passing day," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Raha was born on November 6, 2022, over two years after Rishi Kapoor's death.

His last film appearance was "Sharmaji Namkeen".