Neha Dhupia starts filming for maiden OTT series

Mumbai: Actor Neha Dhupia on Tuesday announced that she has started working on a family drama series, which will mark her OTT debut.

The actor, known for her performance in movies such as "Singh Is Kinng", "Dasvidaniya", "Ek Chalis Ki Last Local", "Phas Gaye Re Obama" and "A Thursday", shared the news on the World Mental Health Day.

"To new beginnings, I am over the moon to be associating myself with my first OTT project as an actor (I know, been a while...) and what a great day it is to share this... on #worldmentalhealthday... what I hold in my hands is a family drama that deals with mental health... Just us, trying to make a difference thru the stories we tell," Dhupia wrote.

The untitled series is described as a "compelling journey that explores the intricacies of mental health conditions, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by those affected", according to a press release.

The 43-year-old actor believes it is important to address the issue of mental health through the stories.

"Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavour," Dhupia added.

The details of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Dhupia was most recently see in Yami Gautam-led "A Thursday", which was released in 2022.