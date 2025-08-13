Neil Nitin Mukesh, Divya Khossla starrer 'Ek Chatur Naar' to release in September

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Comedy thriller "Ek Chatur Naar", featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla, will be released in theatres on September 12, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The movie is directed by Umesh Shukla, known for movies such as "Oh My God", "All Is Well", "102 Not Out" and "Aankh Micholi".

"Chaturai ki pehli jhalak… aage aage dekho hota hai kya #EkChaturNaar Hosiyari Suru in cinemas from 12th September," production banner T-Series posted on its social media handles.

"Ek Chatur Naar" is described as a comedy with clever plot twists that will take viewers on a gripping ride of drama and edge-of-the-seat thrills.

A Merry Go Round Studios production, the film is produced by Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad. PTI RB RB