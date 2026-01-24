Neil Nitin Mukesh praises 'Border 2': What a film

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh penned a heartfelt note on social media on Saturday as he praised Sunny Deol-starrer "Border 2" and said the film is nothing but a "legacy continued with heart and honour".

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film released on Friday. Produced under T-Series Films and J P Films, it is a sequel to the 1997 release "Border". The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Medha Rana, among others.

Mukesh shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The first picture featured the actor and his wife, Rukmini Sahay, alongside Deol. It was followed by pictures of the duo with other actors from the film.

"What a film. What a legacy continued with heart and honour. 'BORDER2'. Huge heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @nidhiduttaofficial , the writer & producer truly setting new benchmarks every single time @binnoykgandhi & the entire @tseries.official @tseriesfilms , #bhushankumar sir @shivchanana sir , for bringing Border to the screen with such scale, emotion and pride...A massive shoutout to the entire cast for exemplary performances @iamsunnydeol sir , you are in top form as always. Pure power. Pure gravitas. ," he wrote in the post.

"My dear @varundvn you are absolutely shining with a performance that’s loveable, emotional and brave… you owned every frame @ahan.shetty you gave strength, maturity, and the perfect balance that elevates the onscreen brotherhood @diljitdosanjh you my dear are an actor par excellence… pitch perfect not just in music, but in every beat as an actor too...To the captain of the ship / Director @anurag_singh_films take a bow sir. To take up the mantle of a sequel to such a massive franchise and still make it your own… respect! loved the film. To the entire team & cast …you were fantastic.

This one stays with you," he added.

Mukesh's latest work is "Ek Chatur Naar", which released in September 2025. It was directed by Umesh Shukla and also starred Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role alongside Mukesh.

He also featured in the role of Gagan Ahuja in "Hai Junoon" (2025) series, which released on JioHotstar.