Nepal hosts international performance art festival

Kathmandu, Nov 25 (PTI) A four-day international performance art festival opened in Nepal on Tuesday, celebrating the medium's ability to cross traditional boundaries and engage directly with audiences.

Thirty-two artists from India, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Singapore are taking part in the event, which includes artist talks, workshops, performance art shows, public art projects and cross-cultural exchanges.

Speaking at the inauguration at the Nepal Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA) hall, the institution’s chancellor Narad Mani Hartamchhali said, "Performance art transcends traditional boundaries. It is a living, breathing medium that brings ideals into direct contact with the public.” “In this era of rapid transformation, such art forms play an important role in expanding our collective consciousness and deepening cross-cultural understanding," he said.

The four-day Kathmandu International Performance Art Festival is being organised by Bindu Space for Arts and the SARAF Foundation in collaboration with NAFA.

According to the organisers, the festival aims to strengthen local and international artistic networks and provide a platform for meaningful conversations, new collaborations and lasting impact within the performance art landscape.

It also offers space for artists from diverse backgrounds to share ideas, create new works and engage with Nepal's evolving art scene.

Around 20 performance art events are being showcased, featuring prominent artists such as Nepal's Prithvi Shrestha and Sarita Dongol; India's Nitesh Kumar Kushwaha and Satadru Sovan; Bangladesh's Farah Naz Moon; Brazil's Edwardo C Amato; China's Li Zineng; and Sri Lanka's Priyanthi Anusha.