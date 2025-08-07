Netflix announces crime caper film 'Inspector Zende', starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh

Mumbai: Streaming service Netflix on Wednesday announced "Inspector Zende", a gripping crime drama headlined by actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh.

The film, inspired by true events, will begin streaming on the platform from September 5, Netflix said in a statement.

Set in the bustling bylanes of 1970s and 1980s Mumbai, "Inspector Zende" follows the story of a determined police officer and the infamous "Swimsuit Killer" who escapes from Tihar Jail in New Delhi, according to the official logline.

The cat-and-mouse chase between the two unfolds as a quirky blend of crime, comedy, and nostalgia.

Bajpayee steps into the role of Inspector Madhukar Zende, while Sarbh portrays the charming and notorious “swimsuit killer” Carl Bhojraj.

The character appears to be a nod to the real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj -- infamously known as the “Bikini Killer” -- who made headlines with his dramatic escape from Tihar Jail in 1986. Sobhraj was recently played by actor Sidhant Gupta in Vikramaditya Motwane's series "Black Warrant".

"Inspector Zende" is directed and written by Chinmay D Mandlekar, marking his Hindi directorial debut. It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade in pivotal roles.

Produced by Jay Shewakramani and "Tanhaji" director Om Raut under the banner Northern Lights Films, the project is described as a salute to old-school police work and ‘jugaadu’ justice.

"'Inspector Zende’s' story is one that deserves to be seen, remembered and celebrated. A gripping chase that’s as entertaining as it is inspiring, and most essentially, it was my father’s dream to make a film on 'Inspector Zende'. Bringing this film to life with Netflix has been an incredible journey," Raut said.

Shewakramani added, “Netflix’s support for distinctive, true-spirited stories and their global reach make them the perfect partner for this film. We’re excited for audiences to discover this unforgettable character.” Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director of Original Films at Netflix India, said the film offers a fresh take on the traditional cop-versus-criminal narrative.

“'Inspector Zende' flips the classic formula by deftly blending comedy and crime to deliver something truly unexpected. At Netflix, we’re continually drawn to stories that celebrate heartland heroes and victories woven into our cultural fabric,” she said.