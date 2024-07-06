Netflix announces documentary on SS Rajamouli

Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Streaming platform Netflix on Saturday announced a documentary film, titled "Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli", on the celebrated filmmaker best known for pan-India blockbusters “Baahubali” and “RRR”.

The upcoming biographical documentary is produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios. It is directed by Raghav Khanna.

According to the makers, “Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli” will encapsulate the filmmaker's creative universe, showcasing his profound influence on Indian and international cinema, his enduring legacy, and his innovative contributions to filmmaking.

In addition to this, it will feature an interview with Rajamouli, also known for action movies such as "Eega" and "Magadheera" and the man behind the best original song Oscar winning film "RRR".

The documentary film will shed light on untold stories and perspectives from the director's family, close friends, celebrated filmmakers such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India, said the audience will be enthralled by the journey of the “RRR” filmmaker in “Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli.

“S.S. Rajamouli is an icon whose visionary storytelling and cinematic brilliance has built deep fandom and put Indian cinema on the global map. His adventurous spirit and mastery of fantasy and epic genres have left an indelible mark on entertainment-loving audiences globally, breathing life into iconic tales from Indian history and culture,” Shergill said in a statement.

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said they are thrilled to be working with Netflix and Film Companion Studios on the documentary.

“His uniquely inventive narrative style has revolutionized Indian filmmaking and we are excited to present his artistic development from his humble beginnings to ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’,” Nair said.

The biographical documentary is set to premiere on August 2. PTI KKP RDS RDS