Netflix announces Season 4 and 5 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Mumbai (PTI): Comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with two new seasons of his hit non-fiction series as Netflix on Tuesday announced the fourth and fifth seasons of "The Great Indian Kapil Show" during an event unveiling its India slate.

The announcement extends Netflix’s partnership with Sharma following three successful seasons.

"It's the first fifth that we are doing and we are really excited for it," Netflix India chief Monika Shergill said.

Sharma brought along the core ensemble of the show on stage -- Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

The upcoming seasons promise new sketches, celebrity interactions and recurring characters, expanding what the platform described as Sharma's ever-evolving “masti-verse”.

Since its debut, the series has emerged as one of Netflix India’s most-watched non-fiction offerings.

The show is directed by Anukalp Goswami and produced by Akshit Lahoria and Gurjot Singh.