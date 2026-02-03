Netflix announces season two of Bhuvam Bam's 'Dhindora'

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Netflix on Tuesday announced the second season of actor-influencer Bhuvam Bam's comedy series "Dhindora", which revolves around a couple navigating love and tradition.

The second season is described as a comedy-drama where husband’s past collides with his wife’s powerful village household.

The writing team for the new season includes Bam, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey and Anant Dubey.

The series is produced by Rohit Raj and Bam. Rohit Raj and Arvin Bhandari serve as executive producers.

In season one, Bam portrayed multiple characters and the story centred on the everyday life of a middle-class family whose fortunes turn when the father wins a lottery, touching on familial dynamics and unexpected events.

The first season was released on YouTube from October until December 2021.