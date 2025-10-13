Netflix announces six Tamil and Telugu Originals; check full list

New Delhi: Following the release of successful South-Indian projects like "TEST", and more recently, "The Game: You Never Play Alone", Netflix has announced a slate of six all-new Tamil and Telugu original films and series on Monday.

The streamer features notable films and series like Vijay Sethupati-starrer "Maharaja" which became Netflix’s most-watched Indian film globally and Dulquer Salmaan’s "Lucky Baskhar" which remained in India’s Top 10 for 14 weeks. Films like "Pushpa 2", "Amaran", "Leo", and "Devara" also dominated the Global Top 10 Non-English lists, reflecting the growing demand for original stories from the region as per a press release.

"We are excited and deeply committed to championing stories from the South across languages, cultures, and states. From our early originals to a diverse slate of films following their theatrical releases, the richness of storytelling from this region has been a cornerstone of our growth. We are now excited to bring the next wave of original stories, shaped in collaboration with emerging voices from Tamil and Telugu cinema spanning gritty thrillers, comedies, rooted dramas, and cross-cultural romances," said Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India.

The list of new titles includes "Stephen", a Tamil psychological thriller directed by Mithun and starring Gomathi Shankar which focuses on a self-confessed killer being evaluated by a psychiatrist on a chilling case.

Telugu series "Super Subbu" , is billed as an offbeat comedy of errors, directed by Mallik Ram and starring Sandeep Kishan. It follows a man who has to teach sex education at a remote village.

"Love", a Tamil series directed by Balaji Mohan and starring Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi, offers a refreshing take on modern romance and explores the age-old debate as two unlikely partners embark on a unique challenge that brings them closer in unexpected ways.

"Made In Korea", directed by Ra Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan alongside Park Hye-Jin of "Squid Game" fame, brings a fresh cross-cultural story to Tamil cinema/ The film follows a young woman whose dream trip to Korea is derailed by betrayal. Through unexpected friendships and hard lessons, she discovers hope, and herself.

The Telugu folklore thriller "Takshakudu", directed by Vinod Anantoju, will see Anand Devarakonda as a blind man who, along with his loyal dog, sets out to avenge the deaths of his fellow villagers after a tragic accident.

Madhavan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gautham Karthik, Gulshan Devaiah and Abhishek Banerjee led Tamil series "Legacy", directed by Charukesh Sekar, will be a gangster family drama.