Netflix announces 'The Diplomat' release date

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix announced on Monday that the Keri Russell starrer "The Diplomat" will return on October 16 with its third season.
In the midst of an international crisis, Russell's career diplomat Kate Wyler lands in a high-profile job for which she is not suited, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future, reads the official logline of the series.
Showrunner, creator and executive producer Debora Cahn teased that the upcoming season "flips the chessboard".
"In season three, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want," Cahn added Production on the new season wrapped in London and New York.
"We’re shooting some stuff already in season three that involves big groups and lots of people, and we do tend to rehearse those (scenes)," Russell said during a November 2024 episode of Netflix’s Skip Intro podcast.
"It’s such rapid-fire diplomatic speak that we make sure that everyone’s on the same page and knows what we’re actually talking about." Bradley Whitford of "The West Wing" and "The Handmaid’s Tale" fame has also joined the cast.
"I was thrilled when I heard that Debora (Cahn) was interested in me doing something,” Whitford said.
"I had no idea what it was, but I love the show. I was jealous of the writing on this show," Whitford added.
Returning for the upcoming season are stars Rufus Sawell, David Gyasim, Ali Ahn, Allison Janney and Ato Assandoh.