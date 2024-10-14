Netflix cancels Rob Lowe comedy 'Unstable' after two seasons

Los Angeles: Streaming platform Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy series "Unstable", fronted by Rob Lowe, after two seasons.

The show, co-created by and starring Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, premiered its second season on August 1. Season one arrived in March 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Unstable" didn't enter the streamer's internal top 10 rankings in the weeks following its release. It was the 10th-ranked show for its premiere week and had 1.4 million views (hours viewed divided by running time).

The series followed the elder Lowe as the extremely eccentric head of a biotechnology company and John Owen Lowe as his son, who joins the firm to both save the business and his father from spiralling out of control.

"Unstable" also featured Sian Clifford, Aaron Branch, Rachel Marsh and Emma Pilar Ferreira with Fred Armisen, Tom Allen, JT Parr, Lamorne Morris and Iris Apatow in recurring roles in season two.