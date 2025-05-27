Netflix buys Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague'

Los Angeles, May 27 (PTI) Richard Linklater's directorial "Nouvelle Vague", which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has been purchased by streaming platform Netflix.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film is a homage to the 1960 crime drama "Breathless" by Jean-Luc Godard.

It received a six-and-a-half-minute standing ovation at Cannes after its screening on May 17. It was a part of the main competition.

“Nouvelle Vague”, which means new wave in French, is a retelling of how the French New Wave movement came to life.

Emerged in the late 1950s and early 1960s, the movement was led by several filmmakers, who denied following the traditional filmmaking conventions and focused on unconventional storytelling.

It was popular for having the projects made on low budget, in an informal style and with the use of location shooting.

Godard was a prominent figure of the movement alongside other filmmakers, including the names of Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Eric Rohmer, Jacques Rivette, Agnes Varda, Alain Resnais, Louis Malle, and Jean-Pierre Melville.

"Nouvelle Vague" stars Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch, Adrien Rouyard and Aubry Dullin.