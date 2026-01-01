Netflix crashes as 'Stranger Things' finale premieres

Los Angeles: Some users found it difficult to log in on Netflix on Wednesday night to watch the finale of "Stranger Things", the series that debuted in 2016 and became an instant hit with viewers with its band of adventure-loving kids, nostalgic 80s setting and the Upside Down.

The streamer faced a similar technical issue during the season 5 premiere of the show on November 26.

The crash on Wednesday lasted for about a minute and was fixed after a few refreshes. Users encountering the error were met with an image from “Nailed It!” with the caption: “Something went wrong. Sorry, we’re having trouble with your request. You’ll find lots to explore on the home page”, reported Variety.

During the November 26 crash, Netflix was down for about five minutes when the first four episodes of Season 5 released.

Season 5 of "Stranger Things" was the most-watched title worldwide thanks to the three new episodes. Between December 22-28, the fifth and final season received 34.5 million views. That marked the season’s second-best weekly total after its debut with 59.6 million views in November, which was Netflix’s best-ever opening week for an English-language title, according to the website.

The series, created by Matt and Ross Duffer, revolves around the residents of a fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. A group of young friends witness supernatural forces and befriend a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven. She opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower and Linda Hamilton star in the series.

Just hours before the premiere of the finale, Ross Duffer wrote a moving Instagram post to recall their 10-year journey.

"Watched the finale with the cast who were in nyc for press a few weeks ago. It was an emotional and cathartic experience for all of us. Hanging out afterwards, I looked around at all these incredible artists—laughing, crying, supporting one another—and felt so lucky that we remain so close, bonded by these ten years. While we’re finished telling this story, we are family now, forever.

We hope you all love the ending as much as we do. We are forever grateful for your support and love over the years, which allowed us to end this journey the way we always envisioned," he shared on Instgram with a picture of the group at the screening.